The Sydney Roosters are reportedly set to open talks with star half Sam Walker in an attempt to keep him at the club long-term.

Walker is one of a host of players who, as it stands, will be able to talk with rival clubs from November 1, being off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The Roosters could well be in for a battle in securing his contract before the deadline though.

There has been a long-running narrative surrounding Walker and whether he wants to return to Queensland or not. Whether any clubs in Queensland would make a play for him come November 1 if he still wasn't under lock and key at the Roosters remains to be seen, but it's a fair bet that they would.

The Brisbane Broncos, while having Jock Madden at their disposal, as well as the potential of Coby Black and Ezra Mam shifting into the seven, could well chase Walker, while the Gold Coast Titans have churned through halves in recent times like nobody's business.

While both clubs would likely chase a player like Walker, the half has made it clear his preference is to remain at the Roosters, and The Sydney Morning Herald are now reporting the club are looking to make the most of that by locking him onto a new long-term deal before November 1 can arrive.

The potential signing of Chad Townsend could well throw a spanner in the works. Walker wants to play in the seven, and Townsend would also be gunning for that jersey should he exit the North Queensland Cowboys for Bondi.

What the Roosters will have though is money.

The club have lost Joseph Manu, Luke Keary, Joseph Suaalii and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves ahead of 2025, while Daniel Tupou is now expected to play on, but may not do so beyond the end of 2025.

That will make justifying an upgrade for Walker - who could be the face of the Roosters for the next decade - an easy call to make as he likely prepares to start in a new halves combination with Sandon Smith for next season.

The Roosters have just under four months to lock Walker up before he can hit the open market.

It's unclear at this stage how long they plan to re-sign Walker for.