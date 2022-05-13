Canterbury Bulldogs head coach Trent Barrett has hit his team with home truths following their eighth loss in ten games to start the season.

The Canterbury coach, who is fast running out of excuses following an off-season signing raid, told reporters at the post-match press conference that his team's performance - riddled with errors - summed up their season to date.

The Bulldogs coach is facing growing pressure from fans amid speculation that he could be the first coach to be sacked this season. Adam O'Brien was another, however, the Knights' victory last week will buy him a few weeks away from the spotlight.

Barrett will be unable to avoid it though, telling reporters his team's performance simply wasn't good enough.

“I think it probably summed us up all year the unforced errors and set ends at crucial times. They’re courageous and they try hard but that’s not enough to win you games,” Barrett said.

“Until we learn to cut out those individual errors that we’re making, build pressure and come up with the right kick at the right time.

“I sound like a broken record with the press conferences because it’s the same every week. It’s not good enough.”

Barrett may not have been willing to point out any individuals in the scathing review of his side, but with only 44 per cent possession and a 64 per cent completion rate - getting through just 22 of 34 sets, to go with 27 missed tackles to just 11 and 15 errors to 8 - it was impossible to label the Bulldogs performance on Friday evening as anything other than a total team misfire.

Phil Gould has repeatedly backed Barrett to get the job done in charge of the Bulldogs, who completed a miraculous off-season rebuild.

The club will enjoy the arrival of Reed Mahoney and Viliame Kikau in 2023, however, a bloated salary cap will stop the club from making any further signings of note.





With matches against the rejuvenated Tigers and Dragons in the next fortnight, followed by the Panthers and Eels, the club are facing the very real prospect of anchoring the table for the remainder of the season.

Barrett is desperate for change, and it could come as soon as next week. Raymond Faitala-Mariner is set to return after Phil Gould confirmed he was going to play during magic round if not for a case of the flu, while Jacob Kiraz will also be eligible to play following the signing of a new deal.