Former Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma has found a new home to continue his career, moving to the English Super League where he will join the Salford Red Devils.

Nofoaluma departed the Wests Tigers last month after falling out with the club heirarchy.

In a messy sequence of events, multiple issues with the club eventually saw him walk away from the Tigers, the NRL and the final years of his contract at Concord.

The veteran winger, who played 192 games for the Tigers between 2013 and 2023, to go with another six for the Melbourne Storm in 2022 while on loan, has 104 NRL tries to his name and will be an excellent pick up for the Red Devils, who have signed him on a one-year deal.

“I think for myself it a good move for me to get out Sydney and experience what it's like over in Europe. I'm excited about it. I got a taste of a new club when I went down to Melbourne, so I know what it's like to be in a new environment. It's a fresh start,” Nofoaluma said on the new opportunity, per News Corp.

The Red Devils missed the 2023 finals in the Super League, finishing seventh on the table, but have brought Ethan Ryan, Nene Macdonald and Cade Cust to the club alongside Nofoaluma, who has signed a single-year deal for his move to the club.

Nofoaluma, Macdonald and Cust join other ex-NRL players Tim Lafai, King Vuniyayawa, Shane Wright and Englishman Kallum Watkins at the club under the coaching of Paul Rowley. Krisnan Inu is also on the club's coaching staff.