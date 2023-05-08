Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis has hit back at claims that the Chooks are looking to part ways with out-of-form wunderkind Joseph Suaalii in a move that would allow the 19-year-old to commence his contract with Rugby Australia early.

A former schoolboy star in the 15-man game, Suaalii shocked the Bondi club in March of this year when he put pen to paper on a three-year, $1.6 million contract in an effort to kickstart his Wallaby dreams.

But while the teenaged sensation's deal isn't set to commence until 2025, there have been rumours abound that the Chooks are nearing a choice to let Suaalii walk early, potentially paving a path for the back to feature at this year's Rugby Union World Cup.

As per a report from Nine News on Monday, powerbrokers at Moore Park are said to be toying with the idea of releasing Suaalii at the cessation of this season, a full season earlier than anticipated.

And while Rugby Australia boss Hamish McLennan stressed that his code was primed to welcome Suaalii early, Politis - the Chooks' long-term godfather - was quick to quash claims.

Following the Tricolours' dirty 20-6 points loss to the Cowboys at Magic Round, Suaalii became a lightning rod for criticism after turning in just 33 run metres in the loss.

However, when speaking to News Corp, Politis went in to bat for the youngster, claiming the buck didn't stop solely at Suaalii's feet.

“For starters you can't blame Joseph for the way the team is performing,” Politis said.

“We have no plans to release him at this stage. The final say on recruitment is always with ‘Robbo' (head coach Trent Robinson) anyway.

“He's working very hard with all the players to turn things around for our next game.”

Politis' comments come exactly four months before the kick-off of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

Grouped in Pool C alongside Wales, Fiji, Georgia and Portugal, the Wallabies will commence their campaign for a third William Webb Ellis trophy when they face the Georgians at Saint-Denis on Saturday, September 9.

Suaalii remains contracted at the Roosters for the 2024 season on a deal worth within the vicinity of $750,000.

The out-of-sorts Chook has crossed the chalk just once this season, way back in Round 1 during Sydney's shock loss to The Dolphins.