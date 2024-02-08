The Sydney Roosters have officially locked up the long-term future of Billy Smith, re-signing him on a three-year contract extension.

Only signing on for the 2024 campaign officially late last year, Smith, who has battled injuries throughout most of his career to date, has been met by an enormous show of faith from the Roosters, signing on until at least the end of 2027.

The 24-year-old suffered a total of three ACL injuries across both knees, as well as other injuries including shoulder and jaw injuries during his career.

Coach Trent Robinson said Smith's extension was all down to hard work and resilience.

“This extension is testament to the hard work Billy puts in every day. He is Eastern Suburbs through and through, and no one can ever question his dedication to the team, or his resilience, so it's great to have Billy locked in for another three years,” Robinson said in a club statement announcing the news.

2023 was his best season to date in the NRL, managing 15 games, and while he will likely have to bide his time in 2024 before a star-studded backline, it could be a different story in 2025.

The club have already been confirmed to lose Joseph Suaalii to rugby union, while Joseph Manu could be going the same way according to recent reports. Daniel Tupou may also elect to retire at the end of 2024.

That could leave the Roosters short in their back five, and a spot open for Smith, who is a Roosters' pathways product.

Smith was thankful for the club's belief in him.

“I've often spoken about how grateful I am any chance I get to represent the Sydney Roosters and to know that I'm going to be here for at least another three years is something I'm stoked about,” Smith said in the statement.

“The Club has always had a lot of belief in me, and I know that my best footy is still ahead of me. I can't wait for what's to come and I'm looking forward to continuing to play my role for the team,” he added.

A specialist centre who can also play on the wing, Smith has played 27 NRL games since his debut in 2019.