As many as nine NRL clubs are facing the prospect of a future without seasoned stars, with sixteen names set to run out in Perth for Origin II creeping towards the end of their respective contracts.

At the present, only Canberra, Gold Coast, Manly, Newcastle, New Zealand, Parramatta and the Wests Tigers are set to be spared to throws of high-priced contractual negotiations.

According to reports from News Corp, the Broncos, Bulldogs, Sharks, Storm, Cowboys, Panthers, Rabbitohs, Dragons and Roosters have been met with an impasse, given stars with roots on both sides of the Tweed are set to enter the market on November 1.

Each of Thomas Flegler, Selwyn Cobbo, Matt Burton, Siosifa Talakai, Cameron Munster, Murray Taulagi, Jeremiah Nanai, Stephen Crichton, Liam Martin, Brian To'o, Damien Cook, Latrell Mitchell, Ben Hunt, Daniel Tupou and Victor Radley are set to become free agents at the cessation of the season, given their deals expire in 2024.

Incumbent Chook and former Bunny Angus Crichton is also set to negotiate his future, with the nine-fingered forward's current contract ending this year, and the prospect of an extension still outside of his control.

Given this, the Eels, Tigers and Storm are said to have sounded out the 26-year-old about packing up and heading for his third home.

Though this litany of superstars will earn the ability to discuss their futures freely, only a handful have been linked with moves further afield.

As stated in mid-May, Martin knocked back Penrith's initial offer of an extension off the back of a 2021 season that saw him earn a debut Blues jersey and a premiership ring.

While currently earning within the vicinity of $400,000 for his deeds across the course of the next two seasons, the country New South Welshman's market estimate is said to be worth $750,000 per annum now that his resume has been bolstered.

Although Burton has only just walked through the door at Belmore and remains contracted until the completion of 2024, it must be remembered that the last year on his deal is an option.

With their current exploits catching every eye within league circles, both Cobbo and Munster have attracted substantial offers from rival clubs. However, the common consensus is that neither the Broncos or Storm are willing to concede any ground in conversations.

Despite a season spent mostly on the sidelines with both injury and illness, Mitchell is said to be keen to remain at the Burrow.

The Taree-born titan is expected the earn $1.5 million from the Redfern side until his current deal winds to a close at the end of 2023.

Due to the surge of stars set to become available to rival suitors in the near future, play managers and agents are sure to be licking their lips.

“It’s (an) unrivalled the amount of star players coming off contract at the one time,” an anonymous industry member told veteran league scribe, Dean Ritchie.

“They are some of the biggest names in rugby league.

“Clubs have started talking about November 1 and who they may target.

“Some clubs won’t have the cash to chase but others are moving around their cap as we speak to ensure there is space to go after a big name once some of these players hit the open market in a few months.”

Each of the aforementioned list will, no doubt, be keen to place their best foot forward in the series' second contest in an effort to add to their earning potential.

Kick-off for Origin II is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) at Perth's Optus Stadium on Sunday, June 26.