Wayne Bennett is set to unleash a new-look team this week against the North Queensland Cowboys, with several players reportedly already earning starting spots ahead of 'Team List Tuesday'.

After sending a scare through the club and fans, recruit Herbie Farnworth is on track to play after limping off the field at training last week. The club has already suffered a significant blow, with Tom Gilbert being ruled out of the season with an ACL injury.

AAP has reported that Max Plath is currently training in the lock position and looms as a potential replacement for Gilbert.

Ray Stone emerged as another option, but the publication understands that he is training in the middle - this could see him partner Thomas Flegler in the front-row.

Jake Averillo started in the starting centre position during the pre-season trial match, but AAP reports that Tesi Niu has won the spot to partner Farnworth in the centres.

This would see the Dolphins' back-line consist of Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Farnworth, Niu and youngster Jack Bostock.

Just like last season, the club has four players - Anthony Milford, Sean O'Sullivan, Kodi Nikorima, and Isaiya Katoa - contending for the two halves spots.

O'Sullivan will wear the number seven jersey but it seems that Kodi Nikorima has won the race to accompany him in the halves in the five-eighth spot, beating teenage sensation Isaiya Katoa, per AAP.