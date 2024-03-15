Cronulla Sharks second-rower Briton Nikora is facing three weeks on the sidelines after being charged by the Match Review Committee (MRC), while Jarome Luai has been cleared to play.

Early in the first half during the game between the Sharks and Bulldogs, Nikora was sent to the sin-bin after making contact with the head of Viliame Kikau.

The tackle was marred by controversy as on-field referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski missed the incident before bunker referee Adam Gee told him to stop the play.

It has been confirmed that he has been charged with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle and faces a two-game suspension if he takes an early guilty plea or three games if he decides to challenge the charge and is found guilty.

”It's hard to get caught up in that one. It didn't look great, but he's not that sort of player. I don't think he would've meant it, but it wasn't a great look,” Cameron Ciraldo said post-match.

After being placed on report twice during the Panthers match against the Parramatta Eels, Jarome Luai has been cleared to play in the 2023 Grand Final rematch next week against the Brisbane Broncos.

Luai was charged with a Grade 1 Careless High Tackle on Bailey Simonsson and a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact (tripping) on Mitchell Moses. The two charges will see him pay a fine from $3600-5000.

Eels centre Morgan Harper was the last player to be charged on Friday evening and faces a fine of $1000-1500. This comes after a charge of Grade 1 Dangerous Contact on Sunia Turuva.