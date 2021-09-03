Canberra Raiders' fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will be free to play Round 1 of the 2022 season after being hit with a fine for dangerous contact.

The Raiders loss on Thursday night, falling 40 points to 16 against the Sydney Roosters, puts them out of the finals race, but it wasn't without controversy.

In the 11th minute, Nicoll-Klokstad, in attempting to stop Roosters' winger Matt Ikuvalu from scoring in the corner was deemed to have made dangerous late contact with the head and neck of the outside back.

Nicoll-Klokstad was placed on report for the incident as the bunker awarded a possible eight-point try to the Roosters. Adam Keighran missed the kick from the sideline however, meaning the Roosters were only credited with six.

The match review committee, found the offence to only be Grade 1 in nature, meaning Nicoll-Klokstad escapes with a fine. This is his first charge in his NRL career meaning he is entitled to a seven-year charge free 25 per cent discount, dropping his fine from $1500 to $750.

The same seven-year free from charge discount helped Corey Harawira-Naera avoid a far longer ban weeks ago for a hit on Jahrome Hughes which was eventually charged as a Grade 3 reckless high tackle.

Harawira-Naera won't play again this season with Canberra missing the finals, but like the fullback, will be available for Round 1 in 2022.

The fullback has spent much of the season out through injury, making a surprise return from the bench a fortnight ago. He started his first game back from injury last night and while there has been talk he could be shifted to the centres in 2022 owing to the emergence of Xavier Savage, Nicoll-Klokstad, running for 157 metres to go with a handful of tackle busts and an offload.