Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis has squashed any inkling of the club being prepared to chase Mitchell Moses.

As reported by News Corp's Paul Kent on Tuesday evening, it was speculated the tri-colours could have joined the race for the star halfback over fears Luke Keary may not be able to see out the season on the injury front.

The chase of Moses made little sense to begin with.

Keary has transitioned into the number six jumper at the Roosters, who have re-signed Sam Walker to be the club's long-term number seven.

Comments made previously suggest they view Walker as a possible Rooster for life, such is his talent, and there is little to no chance they'd be willing to move him back to five-eighth in a bid to accommodate Moses, who could be paid up to $1.5 million per season if he elects to move to the Wests Tigers, but will otherwise remain on over $1 million per season at the Parramatta Eels.

Regardless, Politis confirmed the Roosters have no interest in chasing Moses to News Corp, while the club have also reportedly moved to re-assure the current halves through coach Trent Robinson that their positions are under no threat while at training on Wednesday.

“We're not interested,” said Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

“We're more than happy with Sam Walker as our halfback.

“There has been absolutely no discussion around Mitchell Moses.”

Keary is on contract with the Roosters until the end of the 2024 season, although it's unclear if the Roosters will entertain re-signing him for longer than that.

The Irish international representative has had issues with injury and concussion, and missed a number of games last year.