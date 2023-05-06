Ahead of their Magic Round clash, Sharks star Nicho Hynes has revealed that he hasn't been surprised by the Dolphins' inaugural season that sees them sitting with a 5-4 record heading into the Round 10 matchup.

Many pundits predicted the Dolphins would be occupying the bottom rungs of the ladder, if not the last spot, in their debut season in the league, but Wayne Bennett's men have proven them wrong.

The Dolphins didn't recruit a big-name marquee player prior to their inaugural season, but have still emerged as finals contenders this season.

Speaking to foxsports.com.au, Hynes, who signed a lucrative long-term deal with the Sharks last month, said he wasn't "surprised at all" by the Dolphins' start to the season.

“I am not surprised at all, a lot of my ex-teammates from the Storm, Kenny (Bromwich), Jesse (Bromwich) and Felise (Kaufusi) went there,” Hynes said.

“They are all leaders and they didn't lose many games of football down in Melbourne so they were always going to take that winning culture to the Dolphins.

“They brought in some good players, and their head coach, he's a legend of the game and he knows how to build a roster and build a club.

“He knows how to win games of football.”

While there is still plenty to play out this season, the Dolphins have already claimed wins over 2022 finalists in the Roosters and Canberra and are now facing another challenge against the second-placed Sharks.

Regardless of the result on Saturday evening, Hynes is giving credit to Bennett and the Dolphins for all they've achieved so far.

“There's no doubt in my mind they were going to go well,” Hynes said.

“I don't think they warranted some of the press they were receiving in the off-season about how they won't go well and will win the wooden spoon.

“Being a rugby league (fan) looking on, I am just really proud of what they've done and you know, they showed everyone up pretty quickly.

“You have got to take your hat off to them.”