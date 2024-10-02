Forward Tuku Hau Tapuha has reflected on Newtown Jets' remarkable NSW Cup victory against the North Sydney Bears last weekend ahead of the NRL State Championship match on Sunday afternoon.

After losing to the Bears twice during the season, the Jets were able to overcome a late fightback from their opponents to claim their ninth NSW Cup title, putting in a clinical performance on both ends of the field.

Led by halfback Niwhai Puru, who claimed Player of the Match honours, the Jets won by six points and nearly lost the match in the game's final minutes of play but managed to hold on.

While Puru was the standout performer, the front-row duo of Braden Hamlin-Uele and Tuku Hau Tapuha were crucial to the victory putting in sublime showings on the field.

"A man once told me there's no other better feeling than witnessing your child being birthed. They said that a grand final comes close and f*** he wasn't lying," the Newtown front-rower told Zero Tackle.

"Winning our premiership this year, I don't think I could have prepared myself emotionally for the occasion, but it just hit me like a truck."

After starting his career at the Redcliffe Dolphins in the Mal Meninga Cup, Hau Tapuha made the move to the Sydney Roosters. There, he surprisingly played in 26 matches for the North Sydney Bears before they affiliated with the Melbourne Storm.

Recognised as one of the club's most promising forwards at the time, he signed with the Cronulla Sharks and has been a regular feature in the NSW Cup adding to his ten first-grade showings.

"100 per cent," he added when questioned if his decision to move away from the Sydney Roosters to the Shire had paid off.

"I'm a really faithful man and always believe that God's got a plan for me and I really believe it.

"Whatever direction my career goes, I just drop my shoulders and leave it all to him and I just play my game."

Newtown Jets (NSW Cup winners) will face the Norths Devils (QLD Cup winners) on Sunday to launch grand final day as they aim to be crowned the best reserve-grade team in the country.