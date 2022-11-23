After a number of years as a mainstay in the NSW Cup, making 111 appearances for Canterbury, Cronulla, Mounties and most recently the iconic Newtown Jets, Cook Islands international Reuben Rennie has secured a move to France, joining recently-demoted Toulouse Olympique ahead of their return to the Championship.

Rennie joins the club on a one-year deal, with an option to extend also built in. He'll join former Parramatta, Warriors and St George Illawarra prop Daniel Alvaro in the south of France.

“I'm very pleased and grateful to sign at such a great club,” Rennie said, per the Examiner.

“I've heard so many good things about the club and the city of Toulouse.

“My family and I are really excited for the move and can't wait to get over there. I look forward to meeting the boys and doing my job for the team to get the club back where it belongs, in the Super League.

Rennie secured the deal while overseas for the World Cup. Though he missed the Kuki's clash with Tonga, he played at centre in the win over Wales and loss to Papua New Guinea.

Utilised more as a back-rower in recent times, Rennie scored 45 tries in his 111-game tenure in NSW Cup, with eight in 18 appearances for Newtown this year. He also averaged 17 tackles and 112 metres per game as he helped the Jets secure the minor premiership.