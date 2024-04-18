The Newcastle Knights have reportedly secured the services of a Canberra Raiders outside back after he scored five tries in three games.

Entering the Raiders line-up for the injured Albert Hopoate (burns), James Schiller has taken the NRL by storm and cemented a spot in the backs.

The 22-year-old has played 13 games for the club since making his first-grade debut in 2022 - three of those being in this season - and is the nephew of Brett Mullins, grandson of Bill Mullins and cousin of Jack Hetherington.

According to News Corp, Schiller's brilliant start to the season has seen him gain a three-year contract with the Newcastle Knights.

The publication has reported that he broke the news to teammates on Wednesday and that the lure of playing centres was a key factor in his joining the club.

During his time on the field this season, he has scored five tries, provided one try assist, made seven tackle busts and five line breaks, and has run a total of 481 metres (160 running metres per game).