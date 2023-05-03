The Newcastle Knights have provided an injury update on Kurt Mann after his injury last week against the Parramatta Eels.

Unfortunately for Mann and Knights fans, scans have confirmed he has a torn oblique muscle.

The injury was first reported at halftime, with Mann seen sitting in the dressing rooms after his team ran back onto the park. It was suggested by coach Adam O'Brien during the post-match press conference that Mann, who was well short of his best alongside a misfiring Newcastle side, has played through most of the first half with the injury before being pulled out of the game.

The Knights announced in a club statement that he will begin rehab this week, but a return date has yet to be confirmed.

According to MLB.com, where oblique strains are frequent, the recovery time is estimated to be around 3-4 months. However, mild oblique strains could be resolved in just a few days, leaving the return timeline for Mann up in the air.

The Knights also provided an update on the condition of Brodie Jones and Adam Elliott.

Jones continues progressing through his return via a performance program and hopes to re-integrate into team skills after the bye, which the Knights have during Round 10 as the competition descends on Brisbane for magic round.

In the case of Elliott, he has "commenced unrestricted training and will push for selection in the coming weeks" in a positive boost for the Knights.