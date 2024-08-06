The clean-out at the Newcastle Knights has continued with the club reportedly parting ways with a key club official involved with the club.

After recruiting Peter O'Sullivan from The Dolphins as their Head of Recruitment, the Knights have parted ways with the Junior Recruitment Officer Adam Doyle, per The Newcastle Herald.

The son of former Queanbeyan Raiders football legend Mick Doyle, Adam has helped the Knights secure top talent for several years and build the club's future.

He is also a former rugby league player having been signed by Bob Fulton in 1992 for the Manly Sea Eagles and had a stint overseas in the Super League with the Warrington Wolves.

Recruiting talent for the SG Ball Cup, Jersey Flegg Cup and NSW Cup competitions, some recruits of his include Tom Gilbert and Jake Clifford.

According to the publication, it is unclear if the Newcastle Knights are looking for a replacement at this stage.