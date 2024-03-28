The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed that fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad is in line to return in Round 5 after missing the opening four games of the season.

Not named in the team list for this week, Nicoll-Klokstad is set to return against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on April 6.

His arrival back into the line-up will likely see him push Roger Tuivasa-Sheck to the centres.

Still, multiple critics and former players believe that Tuivasa-Sheck should remain in the number one jersey, with Nicoll-Klokstad moving into the centres.

"He is your number one fullback. Charnze (Nicoll-Klokstad) still has to come back (from injury), I'd be playing Charnze in the centres and Roger at fullback. Roger's ready to play fullback," former NSW Blues halfback Greg Alexander said on SENZ Mornings earlier in the week.

However, the former Dally M Medal winner with the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck is focused on playing in the centres after returning to the NRL.

This goes with recent reports from members of the club's coaching staff that Tuivasa-Sheck is only willing to play in the number one jersey again if the situation calls for it due to injuries or suspensions to his teammates.

Fellow fullback Taine Tuaupiki (concussion) will also be available for Round 5 selection but will likely find himself playing in the NSW Cup.

The club has also confirmed that Leka Halasima (knee) will return in Round 7 and Demitric Sifakula (knee) will return in the middle of the season but an accurate date has yet to be revealed.