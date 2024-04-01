The New Zealand Warriors have signed a two-year partnership with a trusted food brand that will become the club's official snack partner.

In joining forces with Arnott's Shapes, it has become the Warriors' official snack partner through to the end of the 2025 NRL season.

The partnership will see them present a 'Shapes FunZone' at Gate B for all non-Friday night home matches, where families and children can take part in a range of fun attractions.

This includes a passing wall, face painters and giant games such as Connect 4, Jenga and Corn Hole.

“Welcoming Arnott's as a new partner adds another layer to our ever-growing sponsorship family,” said New Zealand Warriors general manager commercial and consumer business Glenn Critchley in a club statement.

“We're so looking forward to having Arnott's with us from this Sunday when we host the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Stadium.”

“We're excited to be getting behind the One New Zealand Warriors as their official snack partner and the timing couldn't be better on the back of the announcement the club is back in the NRLW,” Arnott's Group country director Mike Cullerne added.

“Kiwis can't get enough of Arnott's Shapes and we're looking forward to activating at the games and showing our support for the club.

“So many of our local teams, consumers and partners are all big fans making this relationship even more special and as well as being another demonstration of our commitment to the New Zealand community.”