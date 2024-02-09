Nehemiah Gordon has reportedly become the latest cross-code player to agree to a rugby league contract, signing with the New Zealand Warriors.

Joining from rugby union, the fullback was initially with the Warriors on a train-and-trial contract but has since been upgraded.

As reported by Wide World of Sports, Nehemiah Gordon has signed an NRL contract with the Warriors after impressing in the club's Jersey Flegg Cup team.

It is understood that the Melbourne Storm were also interested in recruiting the fullback but he turned them down to remain in New Zealand.

"Nehemiah's strong work ethic, skills and his coachable attitude impressed the Warriors," his manager Adrian Lepou told Wide World of Sports.

"He knows there is plenty of hard work ahead of him but knows this is a great opportunity."