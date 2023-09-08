While the New Zealand Warriors get ready to face the Penrith Panthers on Saturday, that hasn't stopped them from securing a long-term successor to Shaun Johnson.

The Mole from The Wide World of Sports has reported that the Warriors have secured the signature of Bay of Plenty juniors skipper Tyson Hansen on a long-term deal.

Hansen is a promising halfback and has shown his skills and potential throughout the New Zealand junior competition. Only 15, he has a long way to go before he reaches the NRL, but all signs so far are promising.

Currently, Shaun Johnson is the club's first-choice halfback, however, the Warriors have Ronald Volkman (21), Luke Metcalf (24) and Paul Roache in the wings for when he eventually retires.

The signing of Tyson Hansen will likely see the 15-year-old come up through the junior ranks, such as the SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup, before he makes his maiden NRL debut.

As New Zealand international and Dally M Medal favourite Shaun Johnson was ruled out of the game against the Panthers on Saturday, the team are set to give veteran Dylan Walker the reigns in the halves alongside Te Maire Martin.

“Ronald Volkman who has facilitated a role in the halves at points through the season wasn't included in the original 22-man squad,” News Corp's David Riccio said on NRL Tonight on Fox Sports.

“All my conversations with the NRL is that the Warriors are yet to apply for a special exemption to have Volkman parachuted into that team. I don't expect it to happen.

“The other option is Dylan Walker. Walker was named in the No.14 jersey. He has played four games this season at five-eighth for three losses and one win over the Cowboys.

“Ironically his most recent appearance in the five-eighth role was against the Panthers. It was an 18-16 loss for the Warriors against the Panthers. A couple of crucial decisions in that match went against the Warriors.

“I believe without any declaration at this point in time from Andrew Webster that Walker is the way he would be leaning.”

Walker is not estranged to the position and surprisingly played in the halves the last time the Warriors faced the Penrith Panthers.

The 207-NRL gamer had predominantly played in the centres or in the halves for the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Manly Sea Eagles before joining the Warriors. Despite playing some games in the number six jersey, he has mainly been used as a utility off the bench.