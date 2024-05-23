The New Zealand Warriors have provided an official update on seven injured players ahead of the Indigenous Round match against The Dolphins on Sunday.

Centre Ali Leiataua and hooker Wayde Egan have become the latest players to join the casualty ward, which already includes stars Kurt Capewell, Tohu Harris, Shaun Johnson and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Sustaining a concussion against the Penrith Panthers last week, Egan will face the 11-day mandatory stand-down period ruling him out of this week's match but will return in Round 13.

The club has also confirmed that Capewell, Harris and Johnson will all make their returns to the team next week.

Receiving Rocco Berry, Freddy Lussick, Marata Niukore and Chane Harris-Tavita back for this weekend's match, rookie centre Ali Leiataua has been ruled out with an ankle injury until Round 18.

However, in a silver lining for the club, rookie Demitric Sifakula will make his long-awaited return from injury this week in the NSW Cup for the first time after sustaining an ACL injury in August 2023.

Tohu Harris was a last minute out for Magic Round with a finger injury. He will miss this week as well, but is expected back in Round 13. Some minor finger fractures allow a return in 3-4 weeks post injury. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 21, 2024

Casualty Ward

Kurt Capewell (calf) - Round 13

Wayde Egan (concussion) - Round 13

Tohu Harris (finger) - Round 13

Shaun Johnson (pectoral) - Round 13

Ali Leiataua (ankle) - Round 18

Luke Metcalf (leg) - Late Season

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (hamstring) - Round 17