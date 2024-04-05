New Zealand Warriors have provided an injury update on five players including the likes of Kurt Capewell, Luke Metcalf and Dylan Walker.

Ahead of their match against the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the Warriors revealed that Capewell was stood down this week with a concussion and will follow the NRL's 11-day stand-down period.

Metcalf was also injured against the Newcastle Knights and is a major loss to the club following his terrific start to the season in the halves alongside Shaun Johnson.

It has been confirmed that the five-eighth has undergone surgery after being placed in the casualty ward with a tibia in his right leg - his estimated return is late in the season.

A late withdrawal in the past two games against the Knights and Canberra Raiders, Dylan Walker, will remain out of the team with an ankle injury after it has been troubling him recently.

Due to this, an estimated return date has not been provided for him by the club.

Leka Halasima (knee) and Demitiric Sifakula (knee) are expected to return in Round 7 and mid-season, respectively while fullback duo Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad and Taine Tuaupiki have come off the injury list and will face the Rabbitohs - one in the NRL and the other in the NSW Cup.