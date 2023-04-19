Announced today, plans are in place for New Zealand to have their own version of the PM's XIII.

The Kiwis PM's XIII will follow Australia and England, who both have their own version. Known as the second team, under the national team, it has been proposed as part of a revamped elite pathway.

This proposition will allow uncapped test players to receive the experience of representing their country and get them ready for future international games.

New Zealand Rugby League have also announced the return of the ‘Junior Kiwis' for the first time since COVID-19. This program will allow up to 75 players to take part in elite male national teams.

"It's definitely something I am keen to get up and running ASAP. We want to be able to get more Kiwis playing in the jerseys on the pathway to playing at the highest levels," Michael Maguire told NRL.com.

"We need to show the pathway to come in and give players an experience of what the culture of New Zealand league is all about. The more we can connect our Kiwi players to those pathways the better, I am a big advocate of that."

"England have it too with the Knights, it's not just the Australians who are doing it."

"We could play Fiji, Papua New Guinea, a second Australian team, it wouldn't matter. It would be an opportunity for other teams to develop their own players too."