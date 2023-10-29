In a surprising turn of events at the Pacific Championships in Melbourne, the Australian Jillaroos were handed a 12-6 defeat by the New Zealand Ferns, ending their seven-year winning streak against their trans-Tasman rivals.

The Jillaroos had been unbeaten in their past 14 matches against the Ferns, but with only seven minutes left on the clock, rookie Ferns winger Lieanne Tufuga scored a critical try to break a 6-6 deadlock and secure the win for New Zealand.

The match had been closely contested throughout and the Ferns capitalised on a late opportunity to seize victory.

With no Women's final in the Pacific Championships, both teams will incredibly finish level on both wins and points-differential after the Jillaroos claimed the first-round matchup 16-10.

The Jillaroos had their fair share of opportunities in the game but fell short due to only managing a completion rate of 53%. Errors proved to be costly and allowed the Ferns to capitalise and secure their first win against the Jillaroos in several years.

While the loss was a shock for the Jillaroos, it underscores the growing competitiveness and parity in Women's rugby league, particularly in the trans-Tasman rivalry.