New Zealand have announced their squad for the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with a number of additions to the team who beat Tonga in the mid-year Test.

The Kiwis, who played the first game in Auckland since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year in a win over Tonga, welcome four players on top of the squad for that game.

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Isaac Liu return in the forwards, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad also returns. Liu remained in Australia for the birth of his second child, while the other duo both missed the game injured.

Sebastian Kris is the other new face in the squad, capping an incredible year for the Raiders by being selected for Michael Maguire's side.

Six grand final players have also been included with James Fisher-Harris, Moses Leota and Scott Sorensen from the Panthers, and Dylan Brown, Isaiah Papali'i and Marata Niukore from the Eels to head to the tournament.

The other 18 players in the squad flew to the United Kingdom last Friday, while the remaining players are to link up with the squad this coming Friday.

All of the grand final players will miss the warm-up game against Leeds, while Waerea-Hargreaves will be unavailable at the start of the tournament proper due to suspension.

All of Braden Hamlin-Uele, Corey Harawira-Naera, Shaun Johnson, Te Maire Martin, Ken Maumalo, Griffin Neame, Kodi Nikorima, Jordan Riki, Bailey Simonsson and Matthew Timoko have missed out after being named in the extended squad.

“Selecting the squad for the World Cup was a real challenge given the quality of players in contention,” New Zealand head coach Michael Maguire said.

“There were some tough calls to make but we're excited about the group we've settled on.

“These players have all been impressive for their clubs this season, not least James (Fisher-Harris), Moses (Leota) and Scott (Sorensen) who were all outstanding for Penrith in the grand final.”

New Zealand play Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland in the group stage of the tournament.

New Zealand squad for World Cup

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Jesse Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Kenneath Bromwich (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles)

Peta Hiku (North Queensland Cowboys)

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Jeremy Marshall-King (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (Canberra Raiders)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Marata Niukore (Parramatta Eels)

Isaiah Papali'i (Parramatta Eels)

Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

Brandon Smith (Melbourne Storm)

Scott Sorensen (Penrith Panthers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Sydney Roosters)

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors)