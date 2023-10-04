The New Zealand Kiwis have announced a 21-man squad for the upcoming Pacific Championships, with seven players in line to make their debuts for the country.

2022 Golden Boot winner Joseph Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dylan Brown and Jahrome Hughes will all return to the squad from the 2022 Rugby League World Cup.

The 2023 Grand Final winning prop pairing of James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota will join them alongside Isaiah Papali'i, Briton Nikora, Joseph Tapine, Kieran Foran and Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Foran is likely to take the number nine jumper after injuries to the likes of Brandon Smith and Jeremy Marshall-King.

Surprisingly, Shaun Johnson will not be a part of the squad despite finishing second on the 2023 Dally M Medal leaderboard, just behind eventual winner Kalyn Ponga from the Newcastle Knights.

Johnson is widely considered one of the greatest New Zealand rugby league footballers of all time and has registered 32 international appearances for the Kiwis but hasn't played in the international arena since 2019.

2023 Dally M Winger of the Year Jamayne Isaako will be welcomed back to the squad for the first time since 2019 while Fa'amanu Brown, Griffin Neame, Wiremu Greig, Leo Thompson, Keano Kini Matthew Timoko and Naufahu Whyte will all be looking to make their debuts for New Zealand.

“It's always a real thrill being able to bring new players into the Kiwi camp,” said New Zealand Kiwis head coach Michael Maguire.

“It's a special place and these men have earned the opportunity. They'll benefit so much from being around players who have done the jersey proud.

“This series is exciting for the game in New Zealand and also a chance for us to start our journey to the next World Cup in 2025.”

2023 Kiwis Pacific Championship Squad

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Melbourne Storm)

Dylan Brown (Parramatta Eels)

Fa'amanu Brown (Newcastle Knights)*

James Fisher-Harris (Penrith Panthers)

Kieran Foran (Gold Coast Titans)

Wiremu Greig (Parramatta Eels)*

Jahrome Hughes (Melbourne Storm)

Jaymayne Isaako (The Dolphins)

Keano Kini (Gold Coast Titans)*

Moses Leota (Penrith Panthers)

Danny Levi (Canberra Raiders)

Joseph Manu (Sydney Roosters)

Ronaldo Mulitalo (Cronulla Sharks)

Griffin Neame (North Queensland Cowboys)*

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (New Zealand Warriors)

Briton Nikora (Cronulla Sharks)

Isaiah Papali'i (Wests Tigers)

Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

Leo Thompson (Newcastle Knights)*

Matthew Timoko (Canberra Raiders)*

Naufahu Whyte (Sydney Roosters)*

* denotes potential debut

The Kiwis begin their campaign against Toa Samoa at Eden Park on Saturday, October 21.