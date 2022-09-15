The Parramatta Eels have seemingly decided to play halfback Mitchell Moses in this Friday's elimination final against the Canberra Raiders.

Moses was forced from the field in last week's finals encounter with the Panthers after a head-on collision with the hip of edge forward Viliame Kikau just 20 minutes from fulltime.

However, according to Channel 9's Danny Weidler, Moses completed last night's captain's run and will line up in the Eels' sudden death clash at CommBank Stadium.

BREAKING; Talked with @TheParraEels this morning - Mitch Moses got through captains run last night and according to club he will play @9NewsSyd @NRLonNine — Danny Weidler (@Danny_Weidler) September 14, 2022

Moses left the field in the 59th minute of last Friday night's qualifying final with Penrith with the game very much still in reach at 13 - 8.

Jakob Arthur has been on standby for the Eels, but it now appears that he will remain on the interchange bench for this week's sudden death semi-final against the Canberra Raiders, which will be played on Friday evening.

Following Moses' departure against the Panthers, the game took a grim turn for Parramatta with Dylan Edwards scoring a try in the following minute and the Panthers riding that momentum to a 27 - 8 victory.

Eels fans will be beyond relieved to have their influential number seven against a surging Raiders outfit that just knocked the Melbourne Storm out of the finals series.

Under pressure Eels coach Brad Arthur will also be pleased to have Moses on deck as his side faces the prospect of leaving another finals series in straight sets.

With dummy-half Reed Mahoney and edge forward Isaiah Papali'i departing at years end, and halves partners Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses rumoured to be testing their worth on the open market, 2022 may mark Arthur's last chance to bring the Provan Summons trophy back to Parramatta.