Sydney Roosters veteran winger Daniel Tupou could find himself remaining at the club beyond the end of this season.

Tupou was thought to be the odd man out when news broke earlier this year that the tri-colours had signed Dominic Young from the Newcastle Knights on a rich contract from the start of 2024.

But that may not be the case anymore, with the 31-year-old still having plenty left to give in the NRL.

Joseph Suaalii has confirmed on Saturday that he will be heading to rugby union from the start of the 2025 season, and while that would still leave the Roosters with potentially one too many outside backs in 2024, the shift of Suaalii to centre could pave the way for Tupou to retain a spot at the tri-colours.

The veteran winger, who is off-contract at the end of the season, has now reportedly commenced negotiations with the Roosters over a new deal, according to a News Corp report.

While the move for Tupou to remain at the club would be salary cap dependant given the money already spent across the back five, with James Tedesco and Joseph Manu also already at the club, it's understood he believed he could play on into the 2025 season.

That could leave the Roosters with an elite back five reading Tedesco, Tupou, Young, Suaalii and Manu in 2024, before Suaalii departs the club at the end of next year.

There is no guarantee that Tupou will remain at the Roosters though despite his long tenure at the club.

It was only three weeks ago that Tupou was rumoured to be exiting Bondi in 2024, with multiple clubs - including some in England - already lining up to secure his services.

The talented winger, who has scored more than 135 tries in the NRL, would be an elite signing in England, but could realistically land at a number of NRL clubs who are in the market for a winger.

The Origin-level star can sign at any time with a rival club under the NRL's rules, which allow players off-contract to sign with a rival club from November 1 the year before their deal expires.