The Newcastle Knights challenge of retaining Dominic Young beyond the end of the 2023 season is getting tougher, with the star winger reportedly touring Canterbury Bulldogs facilities at Belmore.

Young has already been in contact with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where he met with another Englishman in Sam Burgess, and it appears his 2022 season, combined with excellent performances at the Rugby League World Cup for his home country, have more than one club interested.

It's known the Knights have already launched conversations with Young, however, the November 1 timeline for negotiating with other clubs has come and gone, and Young is believed to have as many as half a dozen clubs chasing him.

The Bulldogs are now reported to be one of them, with News Corp suggesting the powerhouse winger toured their facilities recently.

Phil Gould, who is the director of football at the club, has been leading an exceptional recruitment drive and is desperate to take the club out of the bottom four on the premiership table, a place they haven't been in many years.

Young scored 14 tries in 20 games at the Knights this year and will start the 2023 campaign in the same jersey he finished the 2022 one in.

The report suggests however the job for Newcastle to hang onto the star, who developed every aspect of his game last year to become one of the NRL's best wingers, is keen on a move to Sydney.

The Knights want him on a long-term deal and are hardly about to give up the pursuit after they took a gamble on bringing the youngster to Australia for a shot in the NRL.

The Bulldogs have Josh Addo-Carr on the books, but could be open to other changes and upgrades in their back fives in seasons to come as they continue to strengthen the team.