The Canterbury Bulldogs are reportedly keeping an eye on the contract situation regarding Brisbane Broncos and NSW Blues prop Payne Haas.

The prop is off-contract at the end of the 2024 season and, as a result, able to hit the free agency market from November 1 this year.

The Broncos have already made clear their intention to re-sign Haas, but money will be a big question, although the club will have some cap space freed up by the exits of Herbie Farnworth and Thomas Flegler, who are both set to join the Dolphins in 2024.

As yet, the Broncos haven't brought in any new players, and are unlikely to bring in any big names given the internal promotions they will be able to make with players like Deine Mariner, who are banging down the door of the first 17.

While the Broncos are reportedly preparing a long-term, multi-million dollar bid to retain the star prop, who is currently in Origin camp, the Bulldogs are a club who have previously been linked to Haas.

According to News Corp's Brent Read, Haas is in no rush to confirm his future, while the fact he is close with Tevita Pangai Junior could yet play into the situation.

“The Broncos are trying really hard to keep him, I spoke to him the other day, he is in no rush to make a decision and he's going to take his time," Read said on Triple M Radio.

“There's been a little whisper going around that the Bulldogs were keeping a close eye on the situation, watching developments with Payne Haas.

“I just ran that by Tevita and he said he'd love to have him at the Bulldogs... but obviously with Payne, he said his overriding priority at the moment is to win a premiership with the Bulldogs.”

While the Bulldogs' cap position is something that in itself is unclear following a speight of big-name signings, which will continue in 2024 with the arrival of Stephen Crichton, coach Cameron Ciraldo and director of football Phil Gould have not been backwards in ensuring the needs of their side are met.

Of course, Haas is no certainty to remain in the NRL.

Rugby Australia have come calling with an offer tipped to be as big as the one put in front of Joseph Suaalii, who will move to the 15-man code from 2025, while international rugby clubs in France have also been linked with a big-money play for Haas that would likely blow NRL clubs - who are constricted by the salary cap - out of the water.