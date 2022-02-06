The Dolphins are reportedly looking to add another talented piece to their inaugural forward pack for 2023, with emerging Cowboys second-rower Jeremiah Nanai understood to be in Wayne Bennett's sights.

The Dolphins have already secured the services of seven primary-listed signings for their first season in the NRL, headlined by Storm trio Felise Kaufusi and Bromwich brothers Jesse and Kenneath.

Bennett has also been able to add Mark Nicholls and Ray Stone from the Rabbitohs and Eels respectively, with the Dolphins' second-row stocks coming together.

The 17th NRL club are now looking to add youth to their experienced front group, with Nanai seen as a coveted forward that could work and learn alongside the aforementioned Melbourne three-piece.

According to The Courier Mail, the Dolphins are chasing the off-contract teenager, who has played just four games at NRL level.

Despite his short exposure in the top flight, Nanai is seen as one of the most talented emerging forwards in the competition, having gained reported interest from the Tigers in recent months.

JEREMIAH NANAI

Second-row Cowboys 2021 SEASON AVG 22.3

Tackles Made 0.3

Tries 0.8

Tackle Breaks

It is understood that the Concord club have looked toward Nanai as a potential replacement for the departing Luciano Leilua, who will venture to Townsville at the end of this year.

The Cowboys are hoping to retain Nanai and form a lethal attacking pack consisting of Jason Taumalolo, Leilua, young gun Heilum Luki and Nanai.

Luki is another Cowboys talent that will be gaining attention from rival clubs this year, with the 20-year-old yet to recommit to the Queensland club for 2023.

Newcastle are understood to be among several sides that will express interest in Luki, with the Cowboys facing an uphill battle to retain their two most promising forward assets.

Despite the advances from rivals, Cowboys football boss Michael Luck remains confident the club can retain Nanai and Luki.

“We’re confident our offer will be as good as anyone else’s to keep Nanai and Heilum at the Cowboys,” Luck told News Corp.

“We have been in discussions for a few months with Jeremiah. He is a good young guy and a great talent, so it doesn’t surprise me that there’s plenty of suitors wanting his signature.

“He is in a position now where he will sign a reasonable money contract.

“He is only 18, but we’ve been in constant dialogue over the last few months and we are continuing to stay in touch with his manager. We will give Jeremiah all the support he needs to make a final decision.

“The way our club was set up was to allow North Queensland’s best young kids to play in the NRL without leaving their home region and Jeremiah ticks those boxes.

“We’re equally confident of keeping Luki.”

The Dolphins will have the finances to potentially lure Nanai away from North Queensland, with Bennett's side likely to place youth as a focal point of their list strategy given the current demographic of their unfinished squad.

Broncos flyer Jamayne Isaako is the only NRL-experienced back the Redcliffe-based club have been able to add so far, with uncapped centre Valynce Te Whare the remaining top-30 squad member at Redcliffe.