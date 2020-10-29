New South Wales star Ryan Papenhuyzen has been ruled out of the opening Origin Series match after suffering a calf injury.

According to Michael Chammas, the Melbourne fullback won’t feature for Brad Fittler’s side in game one at Adelaide Oval on November 4.

“Looks like Ryan Papenhuyzen has been ruled out of Origin I with a calf injury,” Chammas tweeted.

“Will be right for game two. Tedesco still not training with main group but 50-50. Gutherson and Cody Walker training at fullback.”

Papenhuyzen was set to stand in as James Tedesco’s replacement from the bench, with the Roosters star also in a race against the clock to prove his fitness.