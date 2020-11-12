BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JULY 11: James Tedesco of the Blues celebrates with Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues and team mates after scoring a try during game three of the State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at Suncorp Stadium on July 11, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

New South Wales winger Josh Addo-Carr is set to have scans on an injured toe as he faces a race against the clock to be fit in time for next Wednesday’s decider in Brisbane.

The Melbourne star will have scans on his toe on Thursday and has been seen using crutches at the Blues’ recovery session.

Teammate Nathan Cleary has been cleared of a shoulder charge on Xavier Coates and will be free to play in the series decider.

Tyson Frizell has also been cleared of any wrongdoing, while Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui have been fined for contrary conduct.