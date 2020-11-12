New South Wales winger Josh Addo-Carr is set to have scans on an injured toe as he faces a race against the clock to be fit in time for next Wednesday’s decider in Brisbane.

The Melbourne star will have scans on his toe on Thursday and has been seen using crutches at the Blues’ recovery session.

Breaking @NSWBlues Josh Addo-Carr has pulled up with an injured toe. He’s expected to have scans later today. He has joined his winning Blues teammates aided by crutches at their recovery session .Details to come @7NewsSydney — Michelle Bishop (@7michellebishop) November 12, 2020

Teammate Nathan Cleary has been cleared of a shoulder charge on Xavier Coates and will be free to play in the series decider.

Tyson Frizell has also been cleared of any wrongdoing, while Payne Haas and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui have been fined for contrary conduct.