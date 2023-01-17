Brandon Smith has delivered his first interview as a Sydney Roosters player, which was nothing short of entertaining.

Speaking on RoostersTV, Brandon Smith spoke about how he is adjusting to life in Sydney and settling into his new club.

The biggest signing of the 2023 season, Smith transferred from the Melbourne Storm where he played a total of 107 games across six years. His time at the Storm included an NRL premiership in 2020.

Signing to the Roosters on a three-year deal in December 2021, Smith is eager to run onto the field in the red and blue for the first time, after being unveiled in a Roosters jersey last week for the very first time.

"It was pretty cool but I'm just waiting until I can put the jersey on and go to war first," Smith said

"I think that's when it will really sink in."

Moving down to Sydney, after five years of living in Victoria and previously New Zealand, Smith is currently living at the well-renowned Bondi. Close to the beach, Smith admitted he goes there nearly every day as he adjusts to the Eastern Suburbs lifestyle.

"To be able to just go down to the beach and swim pretty much every day has been awesome."

Concluding his first interview, the new recruit mentioned he was impressed by the spine of the Roosters, consisting of; James Tedesco, Sam Walker and Luke Keary.

"I don't want to give any secrets away, but I'm gelling really well with Sam and Keary."

"They're pretty loud for people that are so small and short… they've got big voices. We've still got a long way to go before Round 1."

Before Smith's arrival, the Roosters boasted one of the better spines in the competition. Add in Smith as a hooker and they become even better. This doesn't even include Smith's international teammate Joseph Manu who plays as a playmaker in the backs.

While Smith may be familiar with some of the Roosters players from past experiences, he is still getting to know everyone at the club. The player who made the biggest impression on him was forward Matthew Lodge.

Lodge, who is no stranger to controversy played in nine games for the Roosters last season, joining them mid-way through the year.

The front-rower will be looking to cement his spot as a regular starter for the 2023 season.

"I didn't know what to think of him when I first came here."

"He looks like he's about to kill everyone in the changing room at times, but when you have a conversation with him, he's a really good fella."

"I didn't realise how fit a lot of the forwards are here. They're big boys but they can really move their legs, so it's been good to watch."