New Panthers skipper Isaah Yeo has signed a three-year contract extension with the club, tying him to Penrith until the end of 2024.

The club confirmed Yeo’s new deal in a statement on Friday afternoon via the club website.

Earlier this week Yeo was named co-captain of Penrith alongside Nathan Cleary for the 2021 season following a sensational campaign that included a State of Origin debut for New South Wales and selection in the Dally M Team of the Year.

Coming through the club’s system at the age of 17, the lock has played 148 NRL games all for the Panthers since making his first-grade debut in 2014.

Now the club’s most experienced player, Yeo said it was a no-brainer re-signing.

“I had no intentions of doing anything other than re-signing with Panthers,” Yeo told penrithpanthers.com.au.

“I love playing for this club. I really couldn’t see myself in another jersey.

“If anyone asked me when I first came to Penrith if I would play first grade, I would have said they were crazy.

“To think I’m here now and this deal is going to take me through to the age of 30 is incredible. It’s been quite a journey and something I’m very proud of.

“Hopefully over the next few years we can bring a premiership to Penrith and I can play my part in that.”

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said Yeo’s signature was significant for the club moving forward.

“Everyone at the club is stoked to get this deal done,” Cleary said.

“I think Isaah is hitting the sweet spot of his career. His performances last year and his Origin debut have solidified his self-belief, which was already strong, but has gone to another level.

“He’s going to be a really important player for our club over the next four years.”