Following the postponement of the 2020 NRL season, SuperCoach has been forced to make several changes heading into round three on May 28.

Supercoach Classic

The good news is that the points and prizes that Supercoach teams have earned in rounds one and two will be carried over to round three (in other words there is no restart of points).

Just like in the NRL, Superocach will have a 20 game season.

This is the big one – heading into round three you can make up to five changes, but only leading into round three, after round three it will resume back to two available changes.

The number of trades stays at 37 despite having five changes available for round three.

With State of Origin now proposed to take part after the conclusion of the NRL season. it has meant that Super Trade Week will now happen in round 14, rather than the normal round 15 slot.

Due to the short season and the NRL playing 20 games this year, it now means that there will not be any byes for SuperCoach.

In terms of play in both leagues, there will be a head-to-head system from rounds 3-16, with the finals to be played between rounds 17-20.

SuperCoach Draft

If there are any leagues that go longer than 20 rounds including finals, will be reduced to 20 games in order to fit in with the NRL fixtures.

Since there are no byes due to the shorter NRL season, the option to skip the bye rounds will be removed.

Despite the current changes, there is no changes to the game pay as that stays the same.