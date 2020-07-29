The New Zealand Warriors have their sights set on Bulldog Adam Elliott, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Bulldogs lost Corey Harawira-Neara to the Canberra Raiders last week and now face a battle to keep hold of Elliott after the Warriors made it clear that the 25-year old is on their radar after meeting with his management.



Channel 9’s Wide World of Sports reported yesterday that St George Illawarra are also keen on the versatile forward.

The Warriors also have interest in Dragons prop Jack de Belin, who they could offer an $800,000-a-year deal, however, it would mean missing out on Elliott.

Despite the interest from the Warriors, new Bulldogs coach Trent Barrett is believed to be a big admirer of Elliott’s style.

Elliott is off contract at the end of this season with the Bulldogs.



Amid interest from rival clubs, he would like to remain at Belmore despite currently being sidelined a shoulder injury.