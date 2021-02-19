The Broncos look to be the new frontrunners to sign Cameron Smith for 2021, with the Titans conceding the 430-game great won’t be playing for Gold Coast this year.

Earlier this week Titans’ head of performance Mal Meninga stated Smith “won’t be with us”, opening the door for Brisbane to swoop on the Storm champion.

The recent publishing restrictions on Facebook doesn't mean we can't deliver you all the latest news, rumours and results in the NRL. As avid footy fans, we will continue to bring you all the latest news for free, available via Zero Tackle, Zero Sports, Twitter and Instagram.



You can also sign up for our newsletter, delivering all the latest NRL content to you in an instant. Sign up here!

According to The Courier Mail, Red Hill looks to be the last possible destination for Smith’s chances of adding to his record games tally, as the Titans remove themselves from the race despite the 37-year-old moving to the Gold Coast.

Smith’s future has been highlighted with speculation for the past 12 months, with the unsigned playmaker yet to decide on whether to play on in 2021 or call-time on his illustrious career.

Having moved to Queensland since leading the Storm to another premiership last year, it seems any chance of remaining at AAMI Park looks dim, with either the Broncos or Titans likely to stand as the best suitors for his services.

The Broncos had previously stood strained in the race for Smith prior to Andrew McCullough’s release to St George Illawarra, with Kevin Walters now strapped with $500,000 in cap space.

“Look, who wouldn’t want Cam Smith, he is a legend of the game,” Broncos chairman Karl Morris told The Courier Mail.

“But I can honestly say I haven’t spoken to him and I don’t know anyone at the Broncos who has spoken to him.

“The ball is in his court. If Cam called any club tomorrow and said he wanted to play for them, including the Broncos, you would send a limousine to his house.

“Which of the 16 clubs would not want Cam on their books? But we haven’t had any talks so we haven’t had any plans to sign him.”

Smith could wait out until the 2021 season is underway to make his decision, with retirement still likely in his mind, with several clubs hopeful to add the Melbourne great to their coaching panel.