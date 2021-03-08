Canterbury firm as the frontrunners to land Broncos young gun Kotoni Staggs should Brisbane fail to sign their star centre to a reported $800,000-per-season fee.

The Broncos will be in an internal fight to open up their budget to extend the 22-year-old’s stay at Red Hill, with WWOS’ The Mole now reporting the Bulldogs look to be leading the race.

Staggs has previously stated his desire to remain in Brisbane, however with the Broncos battling with what remains in their salary allocation, he could head to a rival club that offers a more lucrative deal.

The Bulldogs, along with the Titans and Eels, have shown plenty of interest in the young New South Welshman, who remains unsigned past this season.

Canterbury are set to step into a new era at Belmore this season under newly-appointed coach Trent Barrett.

Barrett’s tenure with the Bulldogs has gotten off to an exciting start, with the signings of Kyle Flanagan, Nick Cotric, Jack Hetherington and Corey Allan for this season adding plenty of optimism for the years ahead.

The Bulldogs will also welcome Josh Addo-Carr and Matt Burton in 12 months time, a prolific pair that could be joined by Staggs.

While fresh faces fill the entry way at Belmore, there could be several key names heading out the revolving door, with as many as 15 players currently off-contract.

The Bulldogs will get their 2021 campaign underway against Newcastle on Friday.