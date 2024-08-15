The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly emerged as the new favourites for the services of Reagan Campbell-Gillard, but a sticking point remains over the length of any potential contract.

The Parramatta Eels' prop is on contract in Western Sydney for next season, but it's understood he has been given permission to explore his options by the club.

It comes on the back of a season where he has underperformed, putting up lower numbers than any previous season he has had at the Eels since making the switch from the Penrith Panthers.

Campbell-Gillard isn't the only player to be given the tap on the shoulder by the club on the back of a terrible 24-month period, with incoming coach Jason Ryles looking to rebuild the club and get a grip on an out-of-control salary cap as quickly as he can.

A former Origin prop, Campbell-Gillard would fit the bill for the Dragons, with the club's coach Shane Flanagan desperate to bring in a big name middle. It's common knowledge the Dragons are also in the hunt for Corey Horsburgh, who has been given permission to leave the Canberra Raiders and was spotted at Belmore this week, and Daniel Saifiti who the Knights want to clear off their own books.

But journalist Michael Carayannis said Campbell-Gillard is actually the player they want.

“It's clear their next target is a middle, an experienced middle, that's what they are on the look out for,” Carayannis said on SEN Radio.

“Reagan Campbell-Gillard is probably at the top of their list. They've spoken to Daniel Saifiti, they've been linked to Corey Horsburgh.

“But I think if all things were being equal, they'd like to sign Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Carayannis went on to reveal however, that Campbell-Gillard wants a three-year deal.

At 31 years of age, and with form on the wane, it's something the Dragons may not be willing to do if they are to secure the Parramatta prop.

I think Campbell-Gillard is on the lookout for a three-year deal," he said.

“But I don't think the Dragons will come with that, so if they can find a way to get two years done then I think the Dragons would be looking at Campbell-Gillard for next season.”

It's understood the Eels will not contribute to his salary for 2025 - believed to be in the range of $750,000 - which is likely to be another sticking point for rival clubs in their pursuit of the forward.

The veteran who debuted for the Panthers in 2015 has played 217 NRL games.