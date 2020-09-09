Newly appointed St George Illawarra coach Anthony Griffin is set to implement his own style at the Dragons as he begins his latest chapter.

Griffin, who was let go by Penrith during the 2018 season, will replace Dean Young ahead of the 2021 NRL season.

Griffin’s first issue though is to sort out the defensive woes after a tumultuous last 24 months.

“That probably comes back to the attitude and the way they train. The list. We need to get a harder edge on the squad. There is list management and they have lost some experience in Graham and Frizell,” he said on NRL360.

Meanwhile, Ben Hunt will remain in Griffin’s plans for next year.

“They have quality playmakers with McInnes at hooker, Adam Clune, Sailor, Sullivan in the background. There is a lot of quality playmakers that have dropped out of the NRL in recent times.

“Ben Hunt went from within a play of steering a team to a grand final. I haven’t scratched him off as being a halfback. Corey Norman is an extremely talented classy player.

“Dufty is obviously one of the best-attacking players in the league, so there is a lot of plusses.

“I think they are well placed but the act of putting them together and forming a combination is the trick in coaching. The best solution is what is best for the team, but what I know about Ben Hunt is that he is a high-quality halfback. Obviously he hasn’t been performing. But whatever decision we make about where people play it will be the best decision for the team going forward.”

Despite taking over the reins from Young, the incoming coach has a solid relationship and Griffin hopes that they can build on that to help the team move forward.

“I’ve known him for a while and I spent three weeks with him last year and I was really impressed with him.

‘The standard of coach that he is and the quality of person and I’d want him to stay.”

When asked about Jack De Belin’s role at the club, Griffin remains hopeful that he can have some sort of influence.

“I don’t know,” he said.

“Obviously that is a legal matter and it will come to a head in November. If he is cleared and can play absolutely. Otherwise, we will just sit and let that take its course.”

Griffin hasn’t ruled out claming the premiership within two years saying “anything is possible”.

“I don’t know, but anything is possible,” he said.

“I think we will be building towards one you can be sure of that.

“Whether we are close enough in two years I don’t know. Penrith are there now and that took three or four years. In two years I won’t say it won’t happen but we will be building towards getting in range if everything goes our way.”