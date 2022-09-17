The future of Luke Brooks continues to swirl, with the Tigers half no sure thing to remain at Concord beyond the end of 2023, with the Newcastle Knights continuing to show interest.

The half, who holds the unwanted record of most games by an NRL player without a finals appearance, has received plenty of backing from director of football and incoming coach Tim Sheens, but the facts surrounding his time at the joint venture are plain for all to see.

The Knights were originally interested in Brooks before the start of the 2022 season, where it was reported Brooks had requested a release at one stage to join the club.

It ultimately fell through, with the Knights instead picking up Anthony Milford mid-season.

He is now off to the Dolphins though, and while the Knights have signed Tyson Gamble from the Brisbane Broncos, the club want more in their attacking depth after a season where Adam O'Brien's side struggled to register points.

Brooks himself has previously stated that he will be 'selfish' in his next contract deliberations, and it's now being reported that his management have met with the Knights.

Speaking on NRL 360, Michael Carayannis said that while the Tigers were still keen to keep Brooks, it was no sure thing.

“They are keen to keep Luke Brooks,” Carayannis said of the Tigers.

“Newcastle are still sniffing around with Luke Brooks’ management this week, so they are definitely keen to get that deal done.

“But it doesn’t mean the Tigers don’t want to keep him either.”

The Tigers, who played Brooks as a five-eighth rather than halfback during the second half of the year, have also confirmed their interest in luring Cameron Munster to the club.

Jackson Hastings and Adam Doueihi are also on the books, while Jock Madden has departed at the end of the 2022 campaign.