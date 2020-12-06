The Sydney Roosters have confirmed a three-year extension for star fullback James Tedesco.

The new contract ties the 27-year old to the Tricolours until at least the end of the 2024 NRL season.

The Sydney Morning Herald last week reported that the contract was worth a total of $3.3 million – one of the richest in rugby league history.

Tedesco was thrilled to extend his tenure at the Roosters.

“The Sydney Roosters is the best club in the world. We have the best teammates, best staff and best people,” he told roosters.com.au.

“We’ve had a lot of success over the last few years and I’ve played some of my best footy. I can’t wait to make more memories.”

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said Tedesco’s signature was significant for the club both on and off the field.

“James is an integral member of our team, not just for the important role he plays on the field, but also for the important voice he is off the field as a senior member of our squad,” Robinson said.

“We all love ‘Teddy’. He’s a good person and its great news that he will continue to play his role here at the Roosters in the coming years.”

A dual premiership player for the Roosters, Tedesco has played 158 NRL games, originally a member of the Wests Tigers from 2012-2017.