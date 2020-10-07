The Panthers have locked away rising star Charlie Staines.

The 20-year old has signed a contract extension that will tie him to Penrith until the end of the 2023 season.

The young gun came through the Panthers’ SG Ball squad in 2018 before making his senior debut in the Canterbury Cup competition the following season.

He has now made two NRL appearances after making his first-grade debut in Round 9 this season.

Staines was thrilled to extend his future to the club.

“Panthers has done so much for me and my family so it feels good to repay that faith they’ve shown in me,” Staines told penrithpanthers.com.au.

“I took my time to consider all options but at the end of the day my heart is here in Penrith and I’m very happy to re-sign.

“There’s such a special bond that all the players and staff have here. It feels like a big family.

“Wherever I can fit into this team moving forward, I’ll play, because I just want to be a part of it.”

Panthers General Manager Rugby League Matt Cameron added: “Charlie’s brief foray in the NRL earlier this year gave us a glimpse of what he has to offer.

“He has progressed through the Panthers development pathways and typifies our club’s guiding principle of ‘built from within’.

“Given the significant interest from other parties in the NRL, we’re excited that Charlie has decided to commit to our club for the next three years.

“Our consistent message throughout the process has been that we feel the Panthers environment will allow Charlie to continue to grow into the player and the person that we know he can be.

“We’re extremely pleased that he has arrived at that same conclusion and look forward to watching him develop in the years ahead.”