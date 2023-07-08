After meeting with Latu Fainu and Samuela Fainu, the Wests Tigers are no longer the favourites to recruit them, with the Dolphins emerging as the new favourites.

The brothers' future has constantly been subjugated to speculation recently as they are the best young properties in rugby league on the market.

After being granted permission by Manly to look for new clubs, they were heavily linked to the Wests Tigers, which would see them reunite with Scott Fulton and brother Sione Fainu.

However, the Wide World of Sports is now reporting that the Dolphins, led by Wayne Bennett, have emerged as the new favourites for their signature.

A source told WWOS that the brothers are leading towards the newly formed club due to the poor showings by the Tigers in recent weeks.

"There are a few clubs interested and we are just weighing up what's best for the boys and their family," manager Mario Tartak told WWOS.

While Latu is regarded as one of the best young halfback prospects in rugby league, Samuela has already played a handful of NRL games for the Manly Sea Eagles this season.

Both are expected to be heavily featured in the NRL competition for years to come and were awarded selection in the U19s New South Wales Blues team recently to take on Queensland in the U19s State of Origin.