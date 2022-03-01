Briton Nikora is the latest player rumoured to be on the verge of swapping clubs for 2023, with the Wests Tigers set to chase the edge forward.

Nikora has become something of a consistent force for the Sharks over the last handful of years, regularly starting for Craig Fitzgibbon's side.

He has played 62 games since he debuted in 2019, playing every game of his rookie year, and missing just six since.

But the Mt Maunganui-born 24-year-old is off-contract at the end of the year, and in a surprise move, is yet to be renewed, despite the fact he has now been able to negotiate with other clubs for four months.

Given the Sharks' off-contract list - which also contains the likes of Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham, Royce Hunt, Mawene Hiroti, Matt Moylan, Franklin Pele, Aiden Tolman and Jack Williams - it could reasonably be assumed he is somewhere near the top, although the club may be hesitant, waiting to see how Fifita and Graham go bouncing back from injury, as well as whether Hunt and Pele can have break out seasons for the men from the Shire.

Wide World of Sports are reporting that the Tigers are now pursuing Nikora for 2023 in what could create an excellent edge forward combination, with Isaiah Papali'i also set to join the club for the 2023 season.

While the Tigers are set to lose Luciano Leilua, and Luke Garner is constantly linked with a move to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles, Papali'i and Nikora would form one of the more damaging edge combinations in the competition, if the move was to happen.

Nikora has also previously been linked with a move to the New Zealand Warriors, however, it's unclear if that is still likely given the club have signed Marata Niukore from the Parramatta Eels for 2023.