The Penrith Panthers have reportedly former player Daine Laurie as an option to rejoin the club in 2024.

Laurie is off-contract at the joint-venture at the end of the 2023 season, and it appears more and more likely he won't be offered a new deal to stay at Concord.

Falling out of favour early in the season, Laurie, who has played 45 NRL games, has made just a single NRL appearance since he was axed in Round 4, which came at five-eighth against the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 18.

The fullback, who also has the ability to play in the halves, would be a handy back-up option at the Panthers in 2024, and Channel 9s Danny Weidler said on 100% Footy that the deal, while not done yet, will be, with it likely only to be for a single season.

"An interesting signing coming up for the Panthers," Weidler said on Channel 9s 100% Footy.

"Daine Laurie from the Tigers - he is going to be joining the Panthers on a pretty short-term deal. Maybe a one-year deal.

"The deal hasn't been done yet I believe, but it's going to happen from everything I'm hearing."

It's believed the single season nature of the contract will allow the Panthers to see if Laurie fits into their system before offering him a longer deal, while getting a handy replacement next year in two positions.

Beyond that, Dylan Edwards has re-signed with the club on a long-term deal, but Jarome Luai's contract is still up for renewal.

He will be able to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, and it seems less than likely the Panthers will have the cash available for the NSW five-eighth, which could make Laurie an option to partner Nathan Cleary in future seasons.