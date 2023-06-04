Super League powerhouse Leeds Rhinos are considering making an offer to poach Luke Brooks from the Wests Tigers and NRL.

The Daily Telegraph has reported that sources within the Super League claim Leeds are contemplating the signing. At the moment, Leeds has former NRL stars Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer in the halves, but both are off-contract at the end of the season.

It is highly unlikely the club re-signs both of two, with strong reports that neither will be offered a contract extension at the club. This would free up money in the salary cap to throw a big deal at Brooks.

Austin played 112 NRL games across eight seasons, predominately for the Canberra Raiders. He has also made his mark on the international stage representing Portugal and Great Britain in league and England in the 9s competition.

Just like Austin, Aidan Sezer found himself at the Canberra Raiders. However, Sezer was part of the team that featured in the 2019 Grand Final loss to the Sydney Roosters.

Finishing his career in 2019, Sezer ended with 155 NRL games to his name - 71 for the Gold Coast Titans and 84 for the Raiders - before moving to the Super League.

Off-contract at the end of the season, there has been no confirmation on Brooks' future. Although, Tigers coach Time Sheens insisted he wanted to retain the halfback, who has re-hit career-best form in previous weeks.

“I've spoken to his agent, and the club has spoken to his agent. We will be making him an offer, and I hope it's going to be enough,” Sheens said.

“Not only the offer but also ‘Brooksy's' attitude of playing here, that's important as well … and it wouldn't be for just a year.

“I've always had my eye on keeping ‘Brooksy', I don't care what external people have said. I'm keen to keep him happy and keep him here.”