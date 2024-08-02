After being granted an early release from the Melbourne Storm to take up a new opportunity, ex-NRL centre Reimis Smith has finally confirmed his new destination.

It has been confirmed that Smith has signed a deal with Super League team Catalan Dragons for the remainder of the 2024 season and will arrive at the club in the coming days.

His arrival in France comes after registering 117 NRL matches with the Canterbury Bulldogs (2016-20) and Melbourne Storm (2021-24), scoring 50 tries in the process.

"I am truly excited to be joining a strong organization like the Catalans Dragons," he said after signing with the Super League outfit.

"I look forward to contributing to a team of quality players led by an outstanding coach.

"Over the past nine years in the NRL including the last four years at the Melbourne Storm, I have learned valuable traits that I will certainly apply to my training and game with the Dragons."

The contract with the Dragons will allow him to potentially return to the NRL for next season in which he has already been linked to several clubs.

Previously acknowledging that he is in the prime of his career, reports emerged in May that his agent Tyran Smith spoke to the Sydney Roosters.

This comes as the Roosters will lose outside back duo Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii, who are both rugby union-bound at the end of the season.

The contract also potentially allows him to re-join the Melbourne Storm next season. While he previously confirmed interest in this to Zero Tackle, it remains unlikely at this stage.

"Yeah, definitely," Smith told Zero Tackle earlier this season about his preference to remain in Melbourne.

"I've managed my fourth year, and I'm absolutely loving it here in Melbourne, and the club's been unreal for me.

"The bonds I've built and the relationships I've built, it's been a hell of a time, but hopefully (I'm here for) a couple more years to come, but we'll see how we go.

"At the end of the day, I'll let my footy do the talking. I'll leave that stuff to my manager and the club."