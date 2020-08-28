Neil Henry has emerged as a candidate for the vacant St George Illawarra coaching position, with interviews beginning in the coming week, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

Coaching changes has been a big talking point for the 2020 season, with five coaches already being given their marching orders and the Dragons and Cowboys yet to settle on a potential replacement.

Todd Payten, John Cartwright, Josh Hannay, Anthony Griffin and Shaun Wane are the leading contenders to take over the Cowboys job, while Dean Young, David Furner, Griffin, Kevin Walters and Laurie Daley are just some of the names linked to the Dragons.

Sydney Roosters assistant coach Craig Fitzgibbon has knocked back a number of approaches by the Dragons for the job, pledging his loyalty to Roosters chairman Nick Politis.

Being a former Dragons player and currently assisting the back-to-back premiers, Fitzgibbon is considered the dream candidate for the Dragons, but are fully expecting him to honour his contract and remain at the Roosters for the final year of his coaching deal.

Wayne Bennett has also been labelled as a potential target for the Dragons job, but he will also honour the final year of his contract with current club South Sydney.

Henry, 59, has coached at Canberra, North Queensland and the Gold Coast during his 248 games as a head coach, which saw him make five finals series in that time.

He was also a finalist for Dally M Coach of the Year in 2011 for the Cowboys.